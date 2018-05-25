Sheriff: Body pulled from Wisconsin River is 22-year-old missing man

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - The body recovered from the Wisconsin River last weekend was identified Friday as 22-year-old Devante London, according to Wood County Sheriff Thomas Reichert.

London had been listed as missing on April 9 by the Grand Rapids Police Department, Reichert said in a statement.

London's body was found Sunday in the river north of the Centralia Dam near Wisconsin Rapids.

"The incident remains under investigation," the sheriff said. No other details were released.