Tips for a tasty grill out

The smell of brats, burgers, and bacon will be in the air this holiday weekend.

Townline Market in Wausau provided tips to help those grilling out for Memorial Day. The owner, Dave Jagler, said the first step is to let you grill preheat, which should take about 10 minutes.

If you're grilling meat, Jagler said once you take it off, it's best if you let it sit in tin foil for several minutes before serving. Doing this will help keep the juices inside.

He also adds to never use the same plate the raw meat was on.

"It's cross contamination and it could get your guest sick," Jagler said.

The most important tip Jagler shares is to have a safe weekend and enjoy the time with family and friends.