Alabama man faces 6,547 child porn charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) -- Authorities say an Alabama man has been indicted on more than 6,500 counts of child pornography.

News outlets report Friday that 50-year-old Jeffery Dale Hunt of Cherokee is being held with bail set at $10 million.

Police say an indictment returned this week includes 4,378 counts of possession of child pornography and 2,169 counts of producing child porn.

The large number of charges relates to the number of images Hunt allegedly had in his possession.

He was previously charged with having more than 2,200 images last year.

Police haven't said exactly how many children are involved, but they've said some were from the Florence area where Hunt was living when he was first arrested in 2016.

An attorney representing Hunt didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.