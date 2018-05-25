Fundraiser in Wausau Saturday for paramedic killed in helicopter crash

The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation is hosting a fundraiser Saturday for the family of a man who lost his life in an April Oneida County helicopter crash.

Greg Rosenthal, 43, was one of three men killed when a helicopter ambulance crashed. He had been a flight paramedic with Ascension Spirit since 2008 and was a father of four.

Loppnow's Bar in Wausau will host the fundraiser, beginning at 1 pm. Organizers say tickets cost $20 - good for access to unlimited burgers, brats and beverages. Kids 14 and under are free.

There will also be 50/50 drawings and raffle prizes. All proceeds from the event go to Rosenthal's family.

