Fundraiser in Wausau Saturday for paramedic killed in helicopter - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fundraiser in Wausau Saturday for paramedic killed in helicopter crash

Posted:
By Chris Watkins, Social Media, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation is hosting a fundraiser Saturday for the family of a man who lost his life in an April Oneida County helicopter crash.

Greg Rosenthal, 43, was one of three men killed when a helicopter ambulance crashed. He had been a flight paramedic with Ascension Spirit since 2008 and was a father of four.

Loppnow's Bar in Wausau will host the fundraiser, beginning at 1 pm. Organizers say tickets cost $20 - good for access to unlimited burgers, brats and beverages. Kids 14 and under are free.

There will also be 50/50 drawings and raffle prizes.  All proceeds from the event go to Rosenthal's family.

For more information, click here. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.