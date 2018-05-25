DOT: Pavement buckling a concern during Memorial Day weekend

There will be a lot of vehicles on the roads for Memorial Day weekend. Hot weather could slow down your travel time.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says drivers need to be alert for pavement buckling.

Pavement buckling happens when temperatures go from cool to very hot, according to the DOT. These conditions cause pavement to expand and concrete slabs to push against each other.

The DOT says it is hard to predict where and when this will happen.

They recommend giving your full attention to the roadway. Drivers should be prepared to move over for highway repair crews who are working on the pavement buckles.