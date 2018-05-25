Indie folk band manager pulling out of race to challenge Duffy - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
HUDSON (WAOW) - Three months after announcing he was running for Congress, the manager of indie folk band Bon Iver said Friday he was withdrawing from the race.

"Unfortunately, it is not my time," Kyle Frenette said in a statement. "Due to unforeseen circumstances in my life, I will not be able to continue giving this campaign and the people of the 7th district the time and attention they deserve."

The Democrat did not elaborate.

Republican Congressman Sean Duffy is seeking a fifth term.

Frenette is the founder of Middle West Management. He's managed two-time Grammy award winner Bon Iver and founder Justin Vernon since 2007.

The sprawling 7th Congressional District stretches from Superior to Wausau.

