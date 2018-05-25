Strong to severe storms possible this evening

**SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8 p.m. for Clark, Taylor, Lincoln, Price, Marathon, Wood, Portage, Juneau, and Adams counties**

Tonight: Scattered storms ending before midnight, then decreasing clouds with patchy fog.

Low: 63 Wind: Bec. W ~ 5

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy and very warm. An isolated chance of storms well northeast of Wausau in the evening.

High: 89 Wind: WSW 5-10

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible into this evening, with hot weather sticking around for the weekend.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH runs through 8 p.m. for Clark, Taylor, Lincoln, Price, Marathon, Wood, Portage, Juneau, and Adams counties. Scattered storms, some strong to severe, will be possible into this evening. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and gusty winds, along with downpours. The storms will end before midnight and clouds will start to decrease. Patchy fog will likely develop as temps stay mild in the 60s overnight.

It'll be a hot and somewhat humid holiday weekend across the area, with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday through Monday. There's an isolated chance for a few storms tomorrow evening in far north and northeast Wisconsin, but central Wisconsin should remain dry with a few clouds in the area. Everyone will see plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but skies will become partly cloudy Monday with another isolated chance of storms.

Temperatures will “cool” a little bit by the middle of next week, but only into the low to mid 80s. We'll have another isolated chance of storms later in the day Tuesday, but a low pressure system working through the region Wednesday and early Thursday will bring a better chance for rain and storms.

Have a great holiday weekend! Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel 2:30 p.m. May 25th, 2018