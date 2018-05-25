Merrill students raise $1,500 to send 3 veterans on Honor Flight

MERRILL (WAOW) - Students at Kate Goodrich Elementary raised $1,500 to send three Merrill veterans on the "the flight of a lifetime."

During a ceremony Friday honoring veterans, the students and staff surprised Vietnam era veterans Wolfgang Lenk, Todd Annis and Randy Perry with paid boarding passes on a future Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. The non-profit organization flies veterans to the nation's capital to see the war memorials built in their honor.

"It is just awesome. I had no idea," Annis said.

Added Perry, "It is an honor and I am thankful to the kids and their families."

Honor Flight President Mike Thompson called the trip "the flight of a lifetime."

Teacher Melanie Hagemeister organized the fundraising events.

Students designed an Honor Flight shirt to raise money and Culver's restaurant donated money to make the trip a reality.

"I am amazed and proud of the community and the help that we got from Culver's," Hagemeister said.

The veterans don't yet know when they will go because there is a waiting list but say they can't wait.

"It will be fun and we are ready. We have our boarding passes," Lenk said.