Spencer Elementary School holds annual color walk

By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
The Spencer Elementary School held their annual color walk Friday. The purpose is to raise money for school supplies in Kenya, Uganda, and supplies for their after school program.

Students, teachers, and volunteers walked laps around the high school track and played games on the field to raise money for the cause.

The director of  the Void Filling Empowerment, Jean Ngiwe, said he is very thankful for Spencer Elementary school coming together for the third year in a row to help children in Africa buy school supplies and attend school. 

School leaders said is very excited to keep this fun filled tradition alive for years to come. 

