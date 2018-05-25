Students with special needs learn to fish

The D.C. Everest fishing team and students with special needs got to spend some time casting reels Friday.

Several students and teachers spent the day at Bluegill Bay Park.

Fishing team members partnered up with a student with special needs and taught them how to fish.

"It's a great thing because I know that I did make an impact on someones life," said Eli Nedden, a student at D.C Everest High School. "Maybe I taught them something they didn't know or ya know they don't have all the same opportunities that we do to get out and fish so today's just a great day to take people out fishing that haven't."

Their teacher said it's a day they look forward to every year.