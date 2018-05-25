Weston board trustee weighs in on administrator suspension

A day after the Weston village administrator was put on an unpaid suspension, a board member is speaking on why he voted no.

Yee Leng Xiong was the only trustee to vote against the 30 work day unpaid suspension of administrator Dan Guild.

"There was a variety of reasons, but the main reason I voted against the motion I felt as if... there are always other ways to address this problem," said Xiong.

Xiong referred to the punishment as too harsh, but said he can't go into any other details than that.

"We need to be transparent, I am confident the information will be available for the community and the residents as soon as possible," said Xiong.

The meeting, which took place in closed session Thursday, had been called for by Wally Sparks, a board trustee and the former Everest Metro Police Chief. Sparks had told News 9 he had serious concerns with Guild's performance. After the meeting was called for, Xiong said he had numerous residents and business owners reach out to him in support of Guild.

"There were quite a bit of people that actually spoke in support of administrator Guild, there were a lot of e-mails sent to the village trustees," said Xiong. "I have not really seen any residents that spoke against administrator Guild."

Guild was not in the closed session portion of the meeting, just for the reading and vote of the motion.

News 9 reached out to other board trustees on Friday, but no one else got back to us.

The village of Weston has named Keith Donner, the director of Public Works, as the interim village administrator.

The announcement comes less than a day after administrator Dan Guild was put on leave. The board has remained tight lipped on what Guild did that warranted a 30 work day unpaid suspension effective immediately.

Donner will take over until July 10 when Guild is scheduled to return. Guild has held the position of administrator since May 2012.

News 9 has record requests in with the village for documents related to the matter. We've reached out to Guild several times for a comment, but he has not returned out attempts.