Dianne Look's words brought to life through children's book

A children's book will soon bring the words of a Mar. 22 shooting victim back to life.

Dianne Look was shot and killed while trying to protect her co-worker at Marathon Savings Bank in Weston last year.

She wrote a draft of a book but never got the chance to complete it.

In January one of Look's former neighbors reached out to Matthew Cepress, a teacher at D.C. Everest High School, asking if he knew someone that could get the draft published.

Cepress, another teacher and four students took it upon themselves to make Look's dream of becoming a published author come true. 'Memory Garden: Bebe the Tiny Beast' is about building a strong community and caring for those around you, written by Look.

"All of the images of the book were all based on things from Dianne's life," Melissa Clay Reissman, D.C. Everest art teacher said.

Multiple students and Clay Reissman painted more than 20 paintings for the book.

"The images of the garden are her actual gardens, the two main dogs are based after her two dogs, Augustus and Louis, and Bebe and the chipmunks are named after her two kids," Clay Reissman said.

The book is available for purchase at $15 and will be available to the public starting June 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the school's auditorium. 'Memory Garden' can be purchased by contacting Mr. Matthew Cepress at (715) 359-6561 or mcepress@dce.k12.wi.usf

All profits will go towards the Dianne Look-Renaud Scholarship.