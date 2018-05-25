Eight children sickened by chlorine at Johnson Creek hotel - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Eight children sickened by chlorine at Johnson Creek hotel

JOHNSON CREEK (WISN) -- Students from Johnson Creek Elementary school were exposed to excessive chlorine in a pool at the Comfort Suites. 

Eighteen students were on an end-of-the-year field trip. They were seen coughing and having respiratory problems.

Nine children were taken to the hospital and one has been released. Others kids were treated at the scene.

