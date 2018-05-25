Friday Sports Report: Softball Regional Final

Thursday's high school scores as reported to the News 9 Sports office.More >>
Thursday's high school scores as reported to the News 9 Sports office.More >>
The special bond between rising golf star Russell Dettmering and his father, Nick, is the fuel that helps the sophomore excel on the course.More >>
The special bond between rising golf star Russell Dettmering and his father, Nick, is the fuel that helps the sophomore excel on the course.More >>
Here are Wednesday's scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Here are Wednesday's scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Lauren Johnson's goal was the difference as SPASH nips D.C. Everest 1-0.More >>
Lauren Johnson's goal was the difference as SPASH nips D.C. Everest 1-0.More >>
Saturday's area scores as reported to the News 9 WAOW Sports office.More >>
Saturday's area scores as reported to the News 9 WAOW Sports office.More >>
Former Chicago Cub relief pitcher and Woodchucks hero Justin Berg was back in Central Wisconsin Thursday visiting his alma mater.More >>
Former Chicago Cub relief pitcher and Woodchucks hero Justin Berg was back in Central Wisconsin Thursday visiting his alma mater.More >>
Here are Thursday's sports scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Here are Thursday's sports scores as reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Krull takes over for longtime head coach, Scott Anderson, who resigned in April.More >>
Krull takes over for longtime head coach, Scott Anderson, who resigned in April.More >>