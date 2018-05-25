Friday Sports Report: Softball Regional Final - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Softball Regional Final

Posted:
WAOW -

Softball Regional Final

Division 1 

Chippewa Falls 5, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0 

Division 2

Mosinee 9, Antigo/White Lake 0 

Division 3 

Prescott 10, Neillsville/Granton 0 
Tomahawk 7, Peshtigo 1 

Division 4 

Coleman 4, Shiocton 2 
Chequamegon 6, Clayton/Turtle Lake, 5 
Grantsburg 10, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 1 
Pacelli 10, Athens 0

Division 5 

Drummond 5, Northwood 3 
Hurley 3, Solon Springs 2 
Saint Thomas Aquinas 13, Niagara 5 
Wausaukee 12, Florence 5 

