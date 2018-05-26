Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women

NEW YORK (AP) -

Morgan Freeman says he did not assault women and that it's not right to equate misplaced compliments or humor with horrific incidents of assault.

The Academy Award-winning actor made a second statement late Friday in response to a CNN report that multiple had women accused him of inappropriate behavior.

A production assistant said Freeman tried to lift her skirt and subjected her to unwanted touching and comments. Other women said Freeman commented about their bodies, or made them uncomfortable by staring at them.

Freeman said he tries to make people feel appreciated and at ease around him. He said he made light-hearted jokes and compliments to women.

The 80-year-old actor says that clearly wasn't coming across the way he intended.

