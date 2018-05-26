Wausau Memorial Day Parade honors fallen heroes

The Wausau community lined streets to recognize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

It was the annual Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the Wausau Veterans Committee.

Area high school marching bands and several floats made their way through the route from Marathon Park to River Drive.

David Mandli from the Wausau Veterans of Foreign Wars said the celebration is a way for the community to remember America's fallen heroes.

"Giving your last ounce of blood and breath is something that requires a lot of courage and willingness to give," Mandli said.

After the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony was held outside of the VFW on River Drive.