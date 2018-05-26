Record breaking heat expected on Sunday

Tonight: Isolated storms through mid evening in the far northeast, otherwise mostly clear.

Low: 64 Wind: WSW ~ 5

Sunday: Sunny and very hot.

High: 93 Wind: WNW 5-10

Isolated storms will be possible in far north and northeast Wisconsin into this evening, otherwise very hot weather continues for the holiday weekend.

A weak disturbance pushing through the UP will scrape northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, generating a few isolated thunderstorms. A few of these could be on the strong side in northeast Wisconsin, with hail and gusty winds the main threat. Any storms will diminish around sunset, with skies turning mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will be warm again, only falling into the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be the hottest day so far this year. We'll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures expected to soar into the low to mid 90s, likely breaking records. The record for Wausau on Sunday is only 88 degrees. We'll turn a bit more humid on Monday, and skies will become partly cloudy as a weak cold front drops in from the north. This could generate a few isolated showers and storms, especially in the Northwoods, but it won't be a washout. Temperatures will be hot once again with highs in the low 90s.

That front will lift back northward on Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected. We can't rule out an isolated shower popping up in the afternoon, but most of the area will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. A better chance for rain moves in on Wednesday as a low pressure system approaches from the west, and the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto moves northward towards the Great Lakes. Highs will still be in the low to mid 80s.

Rain looks to linger into Thursday morning before ending, and temperatures won't be as hot heading into the end of the week. Highs look to be in the low 80s Thursday and Friday, and upper 70s on Saturday.

Stay cool and hydrated! Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel 2:30 p.m. May 26th, 2018