Still hot into the first part of the week

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 63 Wind: Light and variable

Monday: Partly sunny, hot, and a bit muggier. Slight chance of a shower or t-storm.

High: 92 Wind: Variable around 5

Record high temperatures were established Sunday in many spots across central Wisconsin and it was the second day in a row in Wausau. There is a chance we could have a 3rd on Monday as the record high then is 91 from 2006. After having lows in the lower 60s Sunday night we expect highs to reach the low 90s again Monday around central Wisconsin. It could stay in the 80s in the north with a little cooling behind a weak front. Otherwise partly cloudy skies are expected with light and variable winds. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

If you are hoping for rain, the best opportunity for the week will come Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto combined with a low pressure area sliding in from the west should trigger more numerous showers and storms. A general .25 to .75 inch is currently projected but amounts could vary widely depending on where any heavier thunderstorms develop.

We will have a gradual cooling trend this week. The highs on Tuesday should be in the mid 80s, the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday. It looks very comfortable by Friday and Saturday with highs just in the mid 70s with quite a bit of sunshine. It may start to warm gradually by the end of next weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:25 p.m., 27-May 201