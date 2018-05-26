Milwaukee police chief suspends officers in the arrest of Bucks player Sterling Brown

Milwaukee's police chief has confirmed the discipline for three officers in the arrest of Bucks player Sterling Brown.

Chief Alfonso Morales said Friday that one officer was suspended for 15 days, a second was suspended for 10 days and a third for two days.

Morales also says eight officers will receive a policy review.

Police used a stun gun on Brown when officers detained him for a parking violation in January.

Video of Brown's arrest was publicly released Wednesday.

