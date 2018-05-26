Milwaukee police chief suspends officers in the arrest of Bucks - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Milwaukee police chief suspends officers in the arrest of Bucks player Sterling Brown

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Milwaukee's police chief has confirmed the discipline for three officers in the arrest of Bucks player Sterling Brown.

Chief Alfonso Morales said Friday that one officer was suspended for 15 days, a second was suspended for 10 days and a third for two days.

Morales also says eight officers will receive a policy review.

Police used a stun gun on Brown when officers detained him for a parking violation in January.

Video of Brown's arrest was publicly released Wednesday.
 

