No charges will be filed against five Appleton police officers i - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

No charges will be filed against five Appleton police officers involved in a man's deadly shooting.

Posted:
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -

A prosecutor says no charges will be filed against five Appleton police officers involved in a man's deadly shooting earlier this month.

Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis said Friday that the man had pointed a shotgun toward officers and urged them to fire at him.

Tempelis says the officers feared "imminent death or great bodily harm," and that their use of deadly force was justified.

Fifty-year-old David Robinson was shot by police outside his Appleton home on May 7.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.