Wausau community comes together for deadly helicopter crash victim

The Wausau community came together for a flight paramedic who was killed in a Northwoods helicopter crash in April.

The Wausau Firefighters Community Assistance Foundation hosted a fundraiser for Greg Rosenthal's family on Saturday, with all money raised going to his family.

"He left behind four kids and a wife so we're doing as much as we can to support his family," Wausau Firefighter, Corey Parsch said.

Friends, family, and those who never got the chance to meet Rosenthal came to Loppnow's Bar in Wausau to show their support.

The event had a variety of raffles prizes as well as all you can eat and drink for $20.

The Rosenthal family was at the event and they said it's the communities support that gets them through each day.

"He was a really good guy," Taylor Rosenthal, Greg's son said. "I mean I loved him very dearly. There were some struggles but bottom line he would always come back loving us."

Cathi Rosenthal, Greg's wife told News 9 all money raised will go towards trust funds for their four children.