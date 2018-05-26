Tropical storm Alberto threatens Gulf Coast

The center of Alberto has now reformed in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Before Alberto arrives, the tropical showers and thunderstorms preceding it could bring brief tornadoes and heavy swells.

Mississippi and Florida declare emergency ahead of the storm.

The landfall of Alberto along the northern Gulf Coast is expected late Monday or early Tuesday.

Flash flooding and river flooding may become more widespread and last late into next week.

Other impacts including rip currents and tornadoes are expected as well.