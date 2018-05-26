Wisconsin Rapids baseball sweeps Saturday twin bill in preparati - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Rapids baseball sweeps Saturday twin bill in preparation for playoffs

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wisconsin Rapids baseball team swept a double header at home on Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders beat La Crosse Central 5-3 in the first game and 14-7 in the second. 

Rapids begins playoffs at home on Tuesday against No. 12 seed Merrill. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. 

