Alan Bean the fourth astronaut to walk the moon dies.

Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon and the last surviving member of the Apollo 12 mission, died Saturday in Houston, according to his family and NASA.

Alan was 86 years old

The retired astronaut fell ill two weeks ago while traveling in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Alan was born on March 15, 1932, in Wheeler, Texas.

He was a test pilot in the US Navy when NASA selected him and 13 others in October 1963 for training to become the third group of NASA astronauts, according to the family obituary shared by the space agency.

His first mission to space was in November 1969 as a member of the Apollo 12 crew which was the second to land on the moon.

He became the fourth man and one of only 12 in history to step foot and walk on the moon.