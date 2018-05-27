Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Budget battle brews as Trump threatens another shutdown

Posted:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:44:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • 'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:44:54 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>

  • Resentment over Trump election helped fuel Weinstein case

    Resentment over Trump election helped fuel Weinstein case

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:44:31 GMT
    (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
    Resentment over Trump's election helped fuel case against Weinstein and #MeToo movement.More >>
    Resentment over Trump's election helped fuel case against Weinstein and #MeToo movement.More >>
    •   
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump has warned Congress that he'll never sign another $1 trillion-plus government-wide spending bill like the one he did in March.

His message to lawmakers in both parties is this: Get your act together before the next budget lands on my desk.

After a brief government shutdown earlier this year, lawmakers agree on the need for budgeting day-to-day operations of government by the old-fashioned way. That means weeks of open debate and amendments that empower rank-and-file lawmakers, rather than concentrating power in the hands of a few leaders meeting in secret.

But it's unclear whether Capitol Hill's dysfunction will block that effort.

The worst-case scenario? A government shutdown just a month before Election Day as Republicans and Democrats fight for control of the House and possibly the Senate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.