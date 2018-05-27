11 years after a rape in Seattle, DNA leads to charges

Sunday, May 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:44:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
Resentment over Trump's election helped fuel case against Weinstein and #MeToo movement.More >>
(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.More >>
(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...
Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.More >>
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...
The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.More >>
(Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...
Vacant for decades and synonymous with urban blight, Detroit's old train station may get new life, locals hope, with Ford Motor Co.More >>
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...
A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.More >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
More than 10 years after a woman was grabbed in Seattle and raped, her alleged attacker has been identified through DNA.
The Seattle Times reported Friday that the victim's rape kit -- which at one time was among about 6,000 untested kits in the state -- was finally analyzed and run through a national database.
King County prosecutors say homeless sex offender Jonnie Lee Lay was charged this week with first-degree rape. A $500,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.
Prosecutors say the 48-year-old is registered in Waukegan, Illinois.
According to the charges, on March 14, 2007, the then-44-year-old woman was walking when she was pulled into the back seat of a Cadillac. The driver dropped the woman and her assailant in a wooded area where the woman was raped.
Charging papers say the victim's rape kit was analyzed in 2017. In February, the DNA profile was entered into the FBI's database and matched to Lay.
