11 years after a rape in Seattle, DNA leads to charges - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

11 years after a rape in Seattle, DNA leads to charges

Posted:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration 'DNA'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:44:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>
    The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.More >>

  • 'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:44:54 GMT
    (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."(Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm via AP). In this image released by Lucasfilm, Alden Ehrenreich, right, and Joonas Suotamo appear in a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>
    The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.More >>

  • Resentment over Trump election helped fuel Weinstein case

    Resentment over Trump election helped fuel Weinstein case

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:44 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:44:31 GMT
    (Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...
    Resentment over Trump's election helped fuel case against Weinstein and #MeToo movement.More >>
    Resentment over Trump's election helped fuel case against Weinstein and #MeToo movement.More >>
    •   
SEATTLE (AP) -

More than 10 years after a woman was grabbed in Seattle and raped, her alleged attacker has been identified through DNA.

The Seattle Times reported Friday that the victim's rape kit -- which at one time was among about 6,000 untested kits in the state -- was finally analyzed and run through a national database.

King County prosecutors say homeless sex offender Jonnie Lee Lay was charged this week with first-degree rape. A $500,000 warrant was issued for his arrest.

Prosecutors say the 48-year-old is registered in Waukegan, Illinois.

According to the charges, on March 14, 2007, the then-44-year-old woman was walking when she was pulled into the back seat of a Cadillac. The driver dropped the woman and her assailant in a wooded area where the woman was raped.

Charging papers say the victim's rape kit was analyzed in 2017.  In February, the DNA profile was entered into the FBI's database and matched to Lay.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.