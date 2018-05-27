Large fields of candidates running for governor for the upcoming primary

Wisconsin Democratic voters are getting nervous over their large field of candidates running for governor.

The primary isn't until Aug. 14. No one has emerged as the clear front-runner ahead of next weekend's state convention. And no one is showing signs of dropping out.

Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Scott Walker is stockpiling resources and is in the middle of a $1.4 million TV ad campaign where he's run three ads unopposed touting his record.

Democrat Denise Hutchison, of Green Bay, says she hopes the field will narrow. She's optimistic that may happen after this weekend's state Democratic Party convention.

But she also thinks whoever wins the primary will get the full support of Democratic voters.

