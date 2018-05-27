Texas man charged in Arkansas slaying of Wisconsin man - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Texas man charged in Arkansas slaying of Wisconsin man

 A Fort Worth, Texas, man is awaiting extradition to Arkansas where he faces a capital murder charge for a slaying at a Central Arkansas hotel earlier this month.

 Arkansas authorities say 22-year-old Andrew Morstain is the third person charged in the May 8 shooting death of a Whitewater, Wisconsin, man, Leonel Panduro, at a Days Inn motel in Conway.

The Border Patrol says Morstain was arrested last week in Laredo, Texas, along the Texas-Mexico border.

Also charged in Panduro's killing are 24-year-old Zachary Keesee, who faces a count of conspiracy to commit murder, and his 50-year-old mother, Sherri Keesee, of Maumelle.

Zachary Keesee was arrested May 20 at a border crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, about 125 miles (201.16 kilometers) northwest of Laredo.

Sherri Keesee is charged with hindering apprehension.
 

