Republican senator Marco Rubio says North Korea will not denuclearize

Republican Senator Marco Rubio who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he is convinced that North Korea will not give up its nuclear program and that its release of U.S. prisoners and other gestures are "a show."

Marco Rubio said in a statement on ABC News that the U.S. will have to make a decision on whether it can live with North Korea having nuclear weapons which puts America at risk.

On President Trump’s strategy for summit talks, Marco Rubio gave the president credit for keeping North Korea “off balance".

He thinks President Trump is trying to figure out how to get this guy to a negotiating table so they can actually negotiate and by doing so it is leaving the North Koreans off balance.