Former President George H.W. Bush is hospitalized for low blood

Former President George H.W. Bush is hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue

Posted:
By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Former President George H.W.was taken to a Maine hospital Sunday afternoon after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the President, who is 93 years old, will likely remain at a Southern Maine Health Care facility "for a few days for observation."

The former president is alert and not in any discomfort. 

Last month Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood the day after his funeral for his wife, Barbara Bush. 

