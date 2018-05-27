2 hospitalized after apartment fire on Wausau's east side - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 hospitalized after apartment fire on Wausau's east side

Posted:
By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Residents are now displaced because of an apartment fire this afternoon on the east side of Wausau.

Officials said the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Two people were sent to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.  One man was trapped on the second floor while another woman jumped and hit her head on concrete. 

A car near the building also caught on fire. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said they don't know if the complex can be saved. 

