Forest Co. girl with inoperable brain tumor gets worldwide support

An Forest County girl recently found out she has an inoperable brain tumor but is determined to get things crossed off her bucket list.

Kaydence Wagnitz is an 8-year-old girl from Wabeno. She loves to travel and adores animals.

In April, she started to have issues with her eyesight.

"She woke up one morning with her left eye looking toward her nose, it was deviated in," Kaydence's grandmother, Marsha Gilligan said.

After several scans, tests, and a week-long hospital stay, their biggest fear was about to become their reality.

"They found the tumor in her brain stem," Gilligan said. "It's inoperable because of where it's at which is in the brain stem, they can't get to it, they can't biopsy it or anything like that."

Doctors predict Kaydence has less than a year to live. While her time on Earth may be limited, Kaydence's family is prepared to get everything cross off her bucket list.

Kaydence said she wants to go to Disney World and go camping.

She is currently on a 5-week radiation treatment to prolong her life but once that is complete in July, the family plans to start traveling.

"Unfortunately it's something like this that makes everyone think about it but you have to do what you want to do when you have the chance because it can get taken away at any time," Gilligan said.

The family is very grateful for all the support they have received from the Wabeno community as well as people from around the world.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kaydence's family to help make her wishes come true, for more information click HERE.