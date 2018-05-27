Top Plays of the Week: May 27, 2018 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top Plays of the Week: May 27, 2018

Posted:

Here are the Top Plays of the Week sponsored by Cloverbelt Credit Union: 

No. 5 - Rapids' Frank Hartman hits a 2-RBI double in win over La Crosse Central. 
No. 4 - Mosinee's Kyla Osowski doubles and scores two in Regional Final win. 
No. 3 - Everest's Zach Mueller out throws everyone in the discus by nearly 30 feet. 
No. 2 - Assumption's Sammy Nelson knicks a base hit that gets passed the second baseman to clear the bases. 
No. 1 - SPASH's Sammy Saloun smokes a blast to left, far enough to score two runners. 

