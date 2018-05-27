Top Plays of the Week: May 27, 2018

Here are the Top Plays of the Week sponsored by Cloverbelt Credit Union:

No. 5 - Rapids' Frank Hartman hits a 2-RBI double in win over La Crosse Central.

No. 4 - Mosinee's Kyla Osowski doubles and scores two in Regional Final win.

No. 3 - Everest's Zach Mueller out throws everyone in the discus by nearly 30 feet.

No. 2 - Assumption's Sammy Nelson knicks a base hit that gets passed the second baseman to clear the bases.

No. 1 - SPASH's Sammy Saloun smokes a blast to left, far enough to score two runners.