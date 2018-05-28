A bit cooler trend after today

Today: Rain and storms ending early, then partly cloudy and hot again.

High: 91 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds and muggy. (A slight chance of a storm, mainly far western areas)

Low: 66 Wind: East around 5

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Not as hot.

High: 87 Wind: SE 5-10

Some much needed rain is falling in parts of the area early on today and we might have a bit of rain around mid-week as well. Otherwise them main trend in the weather will be for a bit cooler temps to develop.

Today will still be hot. After the cooling rain and rumbles of thunder early on today, skies will turn partly cloudy. South of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids, where there will be less rain, high temps could reach the low to mid 90s. Elsewhere, it will be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Even though it will be slightly cooler we could end up seeing some record high temps once again. Winds will turn to the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

The weather will be more muggy overnight and Tuesday, but temps should go down a little more with a southeast wind developing. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm late tonight and/or on Tuesday, but mainly in the western part of the area.

A higher chance of showers and storms will develop on Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of tropical storm Alberto move north and interact with a weak trough of low pressure drifting in from the west. It does not look like the two weather systems will combine to produce something “bigger”, but they will produce at least a 50% chance of wet weather on both Wednesday and Thursday. With more clouds, high temps will only reach the low to mid 80s on both days.

Temps could go down a bit more to pleasant seasonal levels by late week and into the weekend. Along with the nicer temps, we could see a good amount of dry weather. There appears to be a small chance of a shower or storm in the western part of the area on Saturday, otherwise we should see a good amount of sun and high temps in 75 to 80 degree range all the way from Friday through Monday.

Have a fabulous Monday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 26-May, 2018