Some cooling and unsettled days ahead

Monday night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Slight chance of a shower or t-storm.

Low: 65 Wind: Light E to SE

Tuesday: Partly sunny and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm. Not as hot.

High: 86 Wind: E to SE 5-10

It's been quite a while since we have had three consecutive days with highs in the 90s, like we have just been enduring. Our streak will probably come to an end as slightly cooler air oozes into our area the next few days, although it will remain warmer than normal. It should be partly cloudy Monday night with lows in the mid 60s. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm with light southeast to east winds. Tuesday should be partly sunny and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The wind again will be from the east to southeast at around 5 to 10 mph. Isolated showers or storms are possible.

We are expecting numerous showers and thunderstorms in our region Wednesday and Thursday as low pressure slowly moves through the humid air in place. Some downpours are possible but for the most part we don't expect severe weather. Many spots should receive at least a half-inch of rain or so. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 60s.

Cooler and less humid air will move in Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the mid 70s. It will stay comfortable from Saturday through next Monday with highs in the upper 70s, and perhaps around 80 by Monday. Lows will be in the comfortable 50s. In general it looks pretty tranquil but a weak front moving through Saturday night into Sunday morning might trigger a few showers.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 28-May 2018