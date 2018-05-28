Maryland community heartbroken after second flood in 2 years - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Maryland community heartbroken after second flood in 2 years

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.

Flash floods sent cars floating down Main Street Sunday, while first responders rescued dozens of people trapped in buildings swamped by water.

As the flood waters receded late Sunday, officials were just beginning the grim task of assessing the destruction. No fatalities or missing people were reported. But rescue crews were still going through the muddied, damaged downtown conducting safety checks.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said the damage appeared to him to be worse than the flooding of July 2016.
 

