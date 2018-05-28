Local Memorial Day events happening Monday

Here are some of the Memorial Day events happening in central Wisconsin:

Neillsville

The eight annual Memorial Day Honor Ride Motorcycle Rally will run Monday. Riders will be able to start at eight locations in Eau Claire, Neillsville, Medford, Appleton, King, Minneapolis, Reedsburg and Tomah. All routes will meet at the American Legion No. 73, 6 Boon Boulevard in Neillsville, and ride together through Neillsville to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park for a 3 p.m. Memorial Day ceremony. All proceeds from the Honor Ride will benefit The Highground.

Plover area

A Memorial Day service will start at 8 a.m. Monday at McDill Cemetery on Portage County HH.

A Memorial Day service will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Liberty Corners Cemetery on Portage County J.

A Memorial Day service will start at 8:50 a.m. at Maine Cemetery on Hoover Avenue.

A Memorial Day service will start at 9:10 a.m. at the Korean War Veterans Memorial on Portage County B.

A Memorial Day service will start at 10 a.m. at Meehan Cemetery on Pierce Avenue and Club Forest Drive.

A Memorial Day service will start at 10:20 a.m. at St. Bronislava on Plover Road.

A Memorial Day service will start at 10:40 a.m. at Plover Cemetery on River Drive in Plover.

A Memorial Day service will start at 11 a.m. at the Village Memorial at Village Hall in Plover.

Wausau

Restlawn Memorial Park will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Program, which will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Field of Honor on North Troy Street in Wausau.

Wisconsin Rapids area

A Memorial Day ceremony will start at 9 a.m. Monday at Nekoosa Riverside Cemetery.

A Memorial Day service will start at 9:40 a.m. in Restlawn Cemetery on Baker Drive in Wisconsin Rapids.

A Memorial Day ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Monday in the Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery. The John Edwards High School band will perform at the service.

A Memorial Day ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Greenhill Cemetery in Saratoga.

A Memorial Day ceremony will start at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Spring Branch Cemetery in Rome.

Also:

The Marathon Junction will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, and then daily starting June 1 at 800 Garfield Ave. in Wausau.

The Splash Pad at Mead Field will open at 10 a.m. Monday for the season. The splash pad will be open 10 a.m. to dusk and will be open through Labor Day at Mead Field in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Zoo will open at 10 a.m. Monday for the season. The zoo will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the petting zoo will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily. The zoo will be open from Tuesday through Sunday all season.