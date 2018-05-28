Police searching for two suspects in Dunn Co. shooting

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in the Tainter Township Sunday night.
The man suspected of an armed robbery in a Wisconsin Rapids Jimmy John's Monday has been arrested.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Thieves stole a wolf mount from the Museum of Natural History at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.More >>
Wisconsin Rapids Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in the Jimmy John's robbery.More >>
Wisconsin Rapids Police are still searching for a man suspected of armed robbery at a Jimmy John's restaurant.More >>
A few showers or t-storms possible at times the next few days otherwise still hot and more humid.More >>
