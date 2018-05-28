Police searching for two suspects in Dunn Co. shooting

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in the Tainter Township Sunday night.



The initial call came in around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. The incident took place in the 5900 block of County Road D. Officials said an adult male was shot and transported by ambulance to the hospital. At last check, the victim was conscious.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects, Shawn Harris Goplen of Red Wing, MN, and Kari Lynn Blank of Ellsworth.



Goplen, 34, is described as a white male, 5'11", 300 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a Minnesota Dept. of Corrections warrant.

Blank, 36, is described as a white female, 5'5", 190 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is wanted for Party to Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and a Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections warrant.

The suspects are believed to have left the scene in two vehicles: a silver Honda or Mitsubishi, four door, mid-2000 model, and a maroon Jeep Cherokee.



Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348, or the Dunn County Crime Stoppers.