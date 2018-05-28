Fallen veterans honored in Portage County for Memorial Day

Throughout the morning, the Plover Veterans of Foreign Wars traveled around the city, honoring the fallen on Monday.

Post #10262 held a ceremony in front of the Korean War Memorial in Plover, and nearly a dozen people joined in on the Memorial Day event.

The Plover VFW Rifle Squad execute three rifle volleys, following a solemn sound of taps playing.

Members said it's a good way to remind people the meaning behind Memorial Day.

"It isn't just about having barbeques, taking vacations or going up north," said VFW member Debbie Manthey. "It's about remembering the veterans and our service persons."

Visitors bowed their heads and placed their hands over their hearts to show respect.

"I spent 40 years in the military myself so it means a lot to me," said service officer Guy Mockler.

Mockler also said it's a welcoming feeling for all veterans in the area.

The group also traveled to seven different cemeteries in the city, and the Plover Village Memorial.