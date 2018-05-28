Local VFW holds free Memorial Day lunch

The Plover Veteran Foreign Wars held its annual free lunch on Monday.

More than 40 people were expected to come to the Plover VFW Club house. Both members and non-members joined in, as hot dogs, burgers, and sweet treats were served to everyone.

Organizers said it's their way of saying thank you to everyone who supports their mission to the veterans.

"We want to honor them because we feel it's very important to show our respect not just for the veterans but for the community," said post President Diane Lutovski.

She said it sometimes gets emotional watching everyone come in to support both living and fallen veterans.