Wausau woman in ICU after jumping from burning building

A Wausau woman is in the intensive care unit after jumping from a burning building, according to family members.

Sandy Betz said her daughter, 19-year-old Krista Betz was injured after she jumped out of her apartment complex that was on fire. Sandy said she expects her daughter will be there for some time.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a complex on E. Thomas St. and 10th St. in Wausau. Everyone in the 10-unit apartment complex was displaced and two people were taken to the hospital.

Krista's family has started a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of medical expenses and everything that was lost.