The 30th annual Memorial Day ceremony was held at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville Monday.

Hundreds turned out to visit the park, hear from veterans and gold star family members and watch the Honor Ride roll in.

As the bikers entered the park, the crowd went silent.

"Very nice, it actually gave me goosebumps," said Patty Pantalons from Waupaca. She participated in the ride for the first time Monday to support her boyfriend who served in Iraq. "The excitement of all the bikes and the memorials and the people waving."

Organizers said the tribute was powerful, and helped the crowd reflect on the true meaning of the holiday.

"This is not for us veterans who have served," said Jon Weiler, the executive director for the park. "This is for those who have died and fell in battle."