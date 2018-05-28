Central Wisconsin music scene is alive, but not necessarily well-paying

Some musicians from the area call the local music scene healthy. Others say it can be discouraging, but a good point to start.

"A lot of times people ask me 'why have you not moved somewhere else where there are more opportunities? Or a bigger city like Nashville or L.A.?'" said Erik Juvonen, a drummer in several bands. "And, you know, I guess being a drummer I'm in all these different bands. So I feel like I do get all these opportunities."

Those opportunities aren't all in central Wisconsin. Juvonen performs around the state and has recorded albums in Oshkosh and San Francisco. Other musicians share similar travel experiences when putting their musical skills to use.

"I mean, people appreciate music here which is very, very nice," said Hip Pocket trumpeter Patrick Phalen. "However, there's just not the venues that will pay out."

Phalen's group, consisting of nine to 10 players, also plays around the state.

"I play three or four times a week, but three or four times a week I'm in Door County, Green Bay, Milwaukee, other cities," said Phalen. "So, very rarely do I play around here."

He added that smaller groups, like duos or trios, can make some money in the smaller venues that central Wisconsin offers.

Another local musician, saxophonist John Greiner, also plays a majority of gigs outside of the area. After 40 years of playing, he noted that his willingness to play for exposure has diminished.

"Music is not going to make me rich. Music makes very few people rich," said Greiner. "Music makes a lot of promoters rich, but it's all about fulfilling that inner musician urge that you have. You just want to play."

Greiner also teaches students at the Wausau Conservatory, teaches the jazz band at Newman Catholic High School, and repairs instruments.

Carmyn Hoen, another Wausau-based musician, said she and her husband also work other jobs to support being musicians. Their acoustic duo and 5-piece band play in and out of central Wisconsin. Hoen believes the multitude of good musicians in the area has pushed them to be better.

"We always tell people who see us out of town. They're like, 'oh, you're really good.' And we say we have to be because every musician we know from Wausau is really good," said Hoen. "And we didn't get a chance to, kind of, suck because then nobody would have paid us anything or come to see us again."