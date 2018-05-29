Showers and cooler conditions ahead

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and muggy. 30% chance of a shower or t-storm late, mainly in the west and south part of the area.

Low: 65 Wind: SE around 5

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms.

High: 79 Wind: SE 5-12

Somewhat cooler weather and wetter conditions are on the way. Moisture from the remnants of subtropical Alberto is lifting north toward Wisconsin. Meanwhile a low pressure system in the Northern Plains is drawing closer as well. These two elements will team up to bring occasional showers and thunderstorms to Wisconsin from late Tuesday night through Thursday evening. Widespread rain amounts of .50 to 1 inch are possible, with localized higher totals.

It will still be muggy through Thursday then it will be much less humid by Friday. The low temperatures Tuesday night should be in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. The wind will be from the southeast around 5 mph Tuesday night and around 10 mph Wednesday.

Again, drier and cooler air will filter in for Friday with highs just in the low to mid 70s. The weekend should be rather pleasant as well with partly cloudy skies. A weak front will move through Saturday night into early Sunday morning causing a slight chance of a few showers. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s.

We should see plenty of sunshine early next week with slightly warmer conditions. There will be a slight chance of a shower early Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 29-May 2018