Warm and humid through Thursday

Today: Hazy sun, warm and a bit humid. A slight chance of a shower or storm later in the afternoon, mainly west of Marathon county.

High: 88 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: A small chance of showers or storms in the western part of the area, otherwise partly cloudy and muggy.

Low: 65 Wind: SE around 5

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and a a few thunderstorms.

High: 81 Wind: SE 5-10

Temperatures will not be as record-breaking today but the heat wave has not “broken yet”. That will happen later this week after we deal with some of the moisture left-over from tropical storm Alberto.

We will have hazy sun and very warm weather for today. It won't be terribly humid but you will still feel it. High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s in most locations with a few spots south of Marathon county hitting the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. In fact, we will have light southeast winds all the way through tomorrow.

There is a slight chance of a spotty shower or storm in the western part of the area (mainly west of Marathon county later this afternoon and into the evening, but the highest chance of rain and a few storms will come tomorrow and Thursday. That is when the remnants of tropical storm Alberto will move into Wisconsin and merge with an upper level low pressure system moving in from the west. The tropical moisture will be most prevalent tomorrow with locations around Wausau or farther east getting the heaviest showers. A half inch of rain is likely for many areas. A few spots might even pick up an inch. There will be thunderstorms but the threat of severe weather is fairly low. On Thursday the weather should be mainly dry, then more scattered showers and storms will pop-up during the afternoon. With more clouds and rain on both Wednesday and Thursday, high temps will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

The weather system will clear out of the area on Friday and the humidity will drop. It looks like a comfortable day to round out the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

The weather should be quite nice for the weekend as well. We will start out with cool temps and sunny skies Saturday morning, then a few more clouds will drift in from the west later in the day. A weak trough of low pressure could bring a few showers or an isolated storm Saturday evening, then the weather should dry up again for Sunday. Highs on Saturday should be in the mid to upper 70s. On Sunday the mercury will top out in the upper 70s to around 80.

Have a fabulous Tuesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 29-May, 2018