News 9 anchor leaving Wake-Up Wisconsin

Wake-Up Wisconsin's Daniel Keith will be stepping down this week.

Keith joined the News 9 team in May 2016 as a reporter, before moving up to weekend anchor. He then joined the Wake-Up Wisconsin desk December 2017.

Before his departure, however, Keith wanted to share a special message with viewers.

"I want to start off by thanking everyone in north central Wisconsin for letting me into their homes for the past two years. It has been an incredible ride at the station and an extraordinary experience meeting the diverse group of people that make up one of the best areas in the United States.

It is with great disappointment to announce to you that I must step away from my position this Thursday.

Central Wisconsin is a place I will never forget. From the birth of my son, Thomas, to learning new things about myself. I love the culture up here and it will be something that's hard to walk away from.

Right now, my son is 7 months-old and, like I've been told from the beginning, they get big so fast. What I want for him is to be surrounded by family. I want him to grow up with grandparents, cousins, uncles, and aunts. I want him to have his own great memories with family that I remember having growing up. Those people are only in our lives for such a short period of time, and I think it's something he deserves.

This was an incredibly difficult decision to make. My loyalty lies with the issues happening in this community. However, becoming a parent has opened my eyes to a love I've never felt my entire life.

Thank you all so much for welcoming me with open arms.

With that being said, I'd like to formally introduce to you your new Wake-Up Wisconsin anchor Joshua Gregory, a very bright and wonderful man from Ohio who is eager to learn all he can about the central Wisconsin area.

I had the privilege to go out with Josh and get to know him for a bit. I have to say, the people in Central Wisconsin are in for a real treat. He has a vibrant personality and I can promise you all that waking up with he and Molly is going to be fun every morning.

Again, I cannot thank the fantastic people in this community enough. From city leaders, the brave men and women in law enforcement departments, and perhaps most of all, you. You made me a better person. You built my passion for news. And you taught me that there is no place like Wisconsin."

Be sure to join Daniel this Thursday on Wake-Up Wisconsin starting at 5:00 a.m. as he says his final good-bye.