Happy Birthday, Wisconsin!

WISCONSIN

Today is the state of Wisconsin's 170th birthday!

The state entered the union on May 29, 1848.

Wisconsin started out as part of the Northwest Territory, before becoming a separate entity in 1836. That's when Madison was marked its territorial capital.

In 1840, Wisconsin's population started holding votes for statehood. Its people voted against it 4 times, before finally becoming a state in 1848.

