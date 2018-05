A former Wisconsin Woodchuck received the "First Impression" rose on the premiere of the Bachelorette Monday night.

Garrett Yrigoyen played third base for the team in 2011.

According to his ABC bio, he currently is a medical sales representative in Reno, Nevada.

It says he loves fly fishing, hiking and snowshoeing.

ICYMI: Former Woodchuck Garrett Yrigoyen is a contestant on @BacheloretteABC this season! Yrigoyen played for the ‘Chucks in 2011. The show premieres tonight...tune in to see if Yrigoyen will hit it out of the park! #TheBachelorette #ChucksAlum pic.twitter.com/TNiwaO5B3A — Wisconsin Woodchucks (@ChucksBaseball) May 29, 2018

You can watch the Bachelorette Mondays on News 9 at 7 p.m.