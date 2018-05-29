Wausau man sentenced for fatal 2015 apartment fight - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau man sentenced for fatal 2015 apartment fight

By Chris Watkins, Social Media, Digital Content Manager
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A man convicted of second degree reckless homicide in a 2015 apartment fight was sentenced to over a decade behind bars Tuesday.

Jerry Schnabl received a 22-year sentence for the death of George Diver. Schnabl's first 12 years of the sentencing will be served in jail followed by ten years of extended supervision.

According to police, Schnabl and Diver had been drinking prior to their fight. The conflict began when Diver accused Schnabl of inappropriately touching his fiancee, and threw a punch at him, according to officials.

Schnabl told authorities at the time of the incident that he was defending himself during the altercation, and threw a punch that knocked Diver off a stool, forcing him to hit his head on the floor. 

Members of Diver's family said they don't believe the sentencing was harsh enough. 

