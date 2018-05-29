Mom says IHOP discriminated against armless son who uses feet to eat

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (WISN) — An Arkansas mother is upset after an IHOP manager allegedly discriminated against her son, who was born without arms.

Alexis Bancroft told KARK that it was the first time a restaurant has taken issue with the way her son William eats. The 3-year-old eats while sitting on a table, using his feet to put food in his mouth.

"He's 3 years old," Bancroft said. "That's all he knows. That's what he was taught from therapy."

Recently, the family went to IHOP because William wanted some pancakes. When the little boy got settled in to eat, the manager told Bancroft he could not sit on the table or touch the syrup containers because it was a health department issue.

"When we got there, I carried him in, took him to the bathroom and washed his feet so he could eat," Bancroft said. "I asked her, 'Do you ask all of your customers if they washed their hands before they touch them [syrup containers]?'"

Bancroft was hurt. Her Facebook post about the incident has gone viral.

"She was the one who discriminated against my son for having a physical disability," she said.

The manager later apologized, sending her a message that said, in part: "I really think this was all a misunderstanding. I would never do that to your son intentionally or otherwise. That's not what I was trying to do."

"Apologizing, saying it wasn't intentional, but my son can't get that back," Bancroft said. "The very next day, he didn't want to sit on the table to eat. He wanted to sit in a chair, which he can't really do."

Bancroft said she feels it is her duty to stand up for her son.

"Other people may think it's not a big deal, but that is my child," Bancroft said. "I'm his advocate, and you're not going to treat my kid like that."

In a statement from corporate, IHOP president Darren Rebelez said the owner of this location will continue to work with Bancroft to resolve the issue:

“IHOP and our franchisees do not tolerate actions that are or allude to discrimination of any type. The franchisee at this location has been in touch with the guest to express his sincerest apologies and will continue to be in communication with her to resolve the issue. Additionally, the franchise will also retrain his team members to ensure IHOP’s level of service, particularly regarding guests with disabilities, is provided to all. For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have strived to create a warm and hospitable dining experience for all guests, and this incident is not reflective of that ongoing commitment."